Join art historian Elizabeth Legge, artist Ilene Sova and AGO Associate Curator of modern art Kenneth Brummel for a conversation.

Oct 28, 2021

Join art historian Elizabeth Legge, artist Ilene Sova and AGO Associate Curator of modern art Kenneth Brummel for a conversation exploring Picasso’s complex relationships with the women in his art and life. This conversation will uncover the everlasting effect of Picasso’s influence on painters and consider why artists continually return to dialogue with his work. Presented as part of Picasso: Painting the Blue Period.

November 17 at 4 pm. Free. https://ago.ca/events/picasso-women-and-feminism

Wed, Nov 17th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Art

