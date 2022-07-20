Playwrights Canada Press Summer Launch

- News
Join Playwrights Canada Press in celebrating the launch of four new books with live virtual readings, trivia, and Q&A from their authors! August 2 at 7 pm via Zoom.
Featuring:
David James Brock – a million billion pieces
Frances Koncan – Women of the Fur Trade
Andrea Scott & Nick Green – Every Day She Rose
Robert Chafe – Everybody Just C@lm the F#ck Down
Hosted by José Teodoro!
An after party will follow in the Playwrights Canada Press Hub, our virtual home in Gather.
Live captioning and a written compilation of the excerpts read will be provided. If you have any other accessibility needs (ASL interpreter, audio description) please let us know by emailing us at info@playwrightscanada.com by Tuesday, July 26.
You can purchase these books at playwrightscanada.com or from your favourite local bookstore!
Event Price - Free