Playwrights Canada Press Summer Launch

Join Playwrights Canada Press in celebrating the launch of four new books with live virtual readings, trivia, and Q&A from their authors! August 2 at 7 pm via Zoom.

Featuring:

David James Brock – a million billion pieces

Frances Koncan – Women of the Fur Trade

Andrea Scott & Nick Green – Every Day She Rose

Robert Chafe – Everybody Just C@lm the F#ck Down

Hosted by José Teodoro!

An after party will follow in the Playwrights Canada Press Hub, our virtual home in Gather.

Live captioning and a written compilation of the excerpts read will be provided. If you have any other accessibility needs (ASL interpreter, audio description) please let us know by emailing us at info@playwrightscanada.com by Tuesday, July 26.

You can purchase these books at playwrightscanada.com or from your favourite local bookstore!