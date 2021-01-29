NOW MagazineAll EventsPopulism, Trumpism and Extreme Discord: Is Canada Immune?

Populism, Trumpism and Extreme Discord: Is Canada Immune?

Populism, Trumpism and Extreme Discord: Is Canada Immune?

by
14 14 people viewed this event.

Online Zoom lecture with Q & A, on the hot topic of the American political crisis that is far from over. Presented by By Dr. Thomas S. Axworthy (currently Chair of Public Policy at Massey College and a distinguished senior fellow of both the Munk School of Global Affairs and Massey College). Sponsored by Village of Love Canada. All proceeds will support women and children in the slum community of Kibera, Kenya, to build secure livelihoods and promising futures through education, entrepreneurship, community support and the power of love.  Feb 24 at 7 pm. $30.

Information and registration link: http://www.villageoflovecanada.org/tom-axworthy-lecture

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-24 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-24 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.