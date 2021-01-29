Populism, Trumpism and Extreme Discord: Is Canada Immune?

Online Zoom lecture with Q & A, on the hot topic of the American political crisis that is far from over. Presented by By Dr. Thomas S. Axworthy (currently Chair of Public Policy at Massey College and a distinguished senior fellow of both the Munk School of Global Affairs and Massey College). Sponsored by Village of Love Canada. All proceeds will support women and children in the slum community of Kibera, Kenya, to build secure livelihoods and promising futures through education, entrepreneurship, community support and the power of love. Feb 24 at 7 pm. $30.

Information and registration link: http://www.villageoflovecanada.org/tom-axworthy-lecture