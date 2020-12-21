NOW MagazineAll EventsPositive Wellness Expo

Resiliency for you and your pet. With the pandemic going on and many places still in lockdown, resiliency is something we could all use. It is easy to fall into a state of despair or anxiety looking at the current news and world events. Unfortunately, we are not the only ones that are negatively affected. For some of us, our pets are our closest friends. Their health and resiliency is equally as important as ours. An engaging series of talks on promoting wellness and resiliency for people and animals. Jan 16 from 10 am-12:30 pm. $25-$40.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/positive-wellness-expo-tickets-130625072107

Speakers promoting wellness include Dr. Udani Senaviratna (naturopathic doctor), Tihana Deanovic (psychotherapist & hypnotherapist), Dr. David Feldman (animal chiropractor) and Angel Morgan (animal communicator).

Part of the proceeds for ticket sales will go towards the charity: Wounded Warriors Canada’s PTSD Service Dog Program. This program provides a service dog to veterans with PTSD to support them in living life powerfully.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

(100 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2021-01-16 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-01-16 @ 12:30 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-01-16
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Health

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

