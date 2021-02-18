NOW MagazineAll EventsPost-Journey Conversation with Picking Up the Bundles Canoe Journey

Post-Journey Conversation with Picking Up the Bundles Canoe Journey

Post-Journey Conversation with Picking Up the Bundles Canoe Journey

Picking up the Bundles Canoe Journey in partnership with Water Allies welcomes you to join a Post Journey Conversation with the team that brought forward Bbaamkozhwe Nji Minisinook | Paddling for Our Warriors.

With Waasekom Niin, Scott Parent, Waawaashkeshii Nini, Danielle Boissoneau, and Tina Roote, reflecting back on the experience of paddling from the Niagara River to Ward’s Island in Toronto from Feb. 4th – 12th, 2021.

Our guest speaker is Waasekom. He is of the Turtle Clan from Saugeen First Nation and Kettle and Stoney Point First Nations along the eastern shores of Lake Huron. He is a ceremonial helper and an avid volunteer, advocate and action-ist for First Nations led initiatives. Waasekom is the spearhead for E’daapnigaadeg Shkapjiganan | Picking Up the Bundles Canoe Journey and for Niwiijiiwok Doodemag | Gathering of Clans, a grassroots initiative that is focussed on the reemergence of traditional indigenous governance. 1-3 pm.

2021-02-20 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-02-20 @ 03:00 PM
 

