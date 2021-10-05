Press Play Reading Series

Playwrights Canada Press showcase of readings from Canadian playwrights and translators of their newly published plays including Olivier Sylvestre, Marie-Claude Verdier, Cat Walsh and others. Oct 13 at 6 pm. Free. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7016333624329/WN_GR6NPTvrTJaWcJ9Ds5V9KQ

OLIVIER SYLVESTRE & BOBBY THEODORE (The Law of Gravity)

MARIE-CLAUDE VERDIER & ALEXIS DIAMOND (Andy’s Gone)

ANDREA MAPILI & BYRON ABALOS (Through the Bamboo)

CAT WALSH (Do This In Memory of Me)

Hosted by Karen Fricker of the Toronto Star

Live captioning, and a written compilation of the excerpts read will be provided. Time for Q&A and trivia will follow each reading. If you require ASL interpretation, please email us at info@playwrightscanada.com by Friday, October 8.

THE BOOKS:

The Law of Gravity by Olivier Sylvestre, translated by Bobby Theodore

In this moving story of identity and friendship, two genderqueer teens find refuge in one another as they fight against societal norms and plan for their future.

Andy’s Gone by Marie-Claude Verdier, translated by Alexis Diamond

A princess threatens to expose the truth behind her cousin’s death and the storm outside her kingdom’s walls in this contemporary retelling of Antigone for young adults.

Through the Bamboo by Andrea Mapili & Byron Abalos

In this Filipinx-Canadian tale inspired by Philippine mythology, a twelve-year-old mourning her lola’s death is pulled into a fantastical world where stories are forbidden.

Do This In Memory of Me by Cat Walsh

When a twelve-year-old girl is denied the chance to be an altar server in 1963, her prayers for redemption are answered by the apparition of a fourth-century martyr and the suspicious disappearance of a classmate.

You can purchase these books at playwrightscanada.com or from your favourite local bookstore.