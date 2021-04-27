NOW MagazineAll EventsPressured To Be Silent: Workers, COVID and the Cost for Society

Pressured To Be Silent: Workers, COVID and the Cost for Society

Pressured To Be Silent: Workers, COVID and the Cost for Society

Epicenters for COVID have been long-term care homes, warehouses, factories, and farms where workers feel pressured to be silent about what is happening to them and their communities. Ryerson CFE Virtual Forum Series  panel of experts explore how has this happened, what has it meant for the workers and society, and what can be done? May 5 at 4pm. Free. ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Panelists:

Kit Andres, Migrant Farm Workers Organizer, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change

Syed Hussan, Executive Director, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change

Gagandeep Kaur, Organizer, Peel Warehouse Workers Centre

Deena Ladd, Executive Director, Workers Action Centre

Moderator: Myer Siemiatycki, Professor Emeritus, Politics & Public Administration, Ryerson University

This is a free event and no registration is required. Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Ryerson Young Workers Rights Hub, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

 

Date And Time

2021-05-05 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-05-05 @ 05:30 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-05-05
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

