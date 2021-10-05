Project Abraham Book Club – Emma Donoghue and Mona Awad

Online talks with author Emma Donoghue discussing her novel The Pull of The Stars on Oct 14 at 7 pm. Author Mona Awad discusses her novel All’s Well on Oct 28 at 7 pm. $50. https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6LkdNTjPQmS3wsFQjf4nSg?fbclid=IwAR318syk7vqSukBP58x7bTnZrLfryskv9i-KrpHY7NvVjnTISUS5PlGHI8I

And as an added bonus, video recordings of all our 2021 Book Club interviews will also be sent exclusively to all registrants to this event. These recordings will include interviews with Jennifer Robson, the USA Today and Globe & Mail bestselling author, and award-winning author Cory Doctorow.

A registered charitable tax receipt will be emailed to you after registration.

WHO WE ARE

In 2015, Project Abraham was initiated by a small group of members of the Toronto community to help bring Yezidis to Canada. Project Abraham has since become an independent registered charity with over 300 volunteers helping the most vulnerable refugees in the GTA. http://www.projectabraham.ca