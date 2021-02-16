Promoting Mental Health

Our mental health is being tested, perhaps more than ever. 1 in 5 Canadians struggle with mental illness and up to 40% of of the population have said their mental health has declined since the onset of COVID-19.

Progress Place presents a free lunchtime webinar in conversation with leading Canadian entrepreneur Tonia Jahshan (President/Founder of Sipology by Steeped Tea). Tonia will share her struggles and strategies towards fostering positive mental well-being, both for herself and for her team. Moderated by former ABC news anchor Hilary Brown and joined by Progress Place member Sophia Morgage, and yoga teacher & mindfulness coach, Jane Lee, you’ll gain some ideas on how to bring mindful attention to your everyday life. Feb 24 at noon.

http://progressplace.eventbrite.ca