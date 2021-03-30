The Many Stories of Toronto

Online four-part lecture series presented by the Toronto Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society. The journeys, experiences and history of Torontonians and our Toronto ancestors are immensely varied. Four expert speakers will each tell you about their research. Attend the whole series or pick the sessions that suit you. Hour-long presentations and Q&A. April 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7 pm. Free. Register

https://torontofamilyhistory.org/event/diversity-lecture-series/?instance_id=1447

April 21: Proudly Indo-Caribbean: A Transnational Journey Through Indentured Servitude

April 22: Bonded for Life: Tracing the Genealogies of the Enslaved Families in Early Ontario

April 28: Discovering My Roots: A Chinese Canadian Perspective

April 29: Reconstructing a Homeland: Armenian Immigration and Settlement in Toronto