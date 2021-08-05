Psycoarchitecture the Whispers of Dreams: Artist Talk by Iván Cáceres

CFMDC presents the online talk and Q&A. Aug 27 at 5 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/psycoarchitecture-the-whispers-of-dreams-the-work-of-ivan-caceres-tickets-164862120039

About CFMDC:

Established in 1967, CFMDC is a not-for-profit, non-commercial media arts distributor that specializes in independent, artist made work on film and video including works from historically underrepresented communities. We advocate for a holistic understanding of production, distribution and exhibition that prioritizes artist rights, accessibility and the creation of new audiences through education and critical thinking.

Through a unique and successful national and international distribution service, CFMDC makes its collection available for preview, rental or sale for the purposes of research, exhibition, screening and broadcast as well as for institutional and private acquisition.

Thank you to the Canada Council for the Arts for supporting this program.