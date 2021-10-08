CFE Virtual Forum Series:

The “open court” principle is a cornerstone of our legal system. The Supreme Court has reaffirmed stringent conditions for any judge considering whether to limit what can be reported from the courtroom. In practice, however, publication bans are often granted on scant argument or evidence. Join our panel in examining what this means for press freedom, the public’s right to know, and the integrity of our legal system.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Ryerson Journalism Research Centre, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

Panelists:

Ryder Gilliand, Past President, Canadian Media Lawyers Association

Alyshah Hasham, Courts Reporter, Toronto Star

Paul Schabas, Judge, Ontario Superior Court

Alexi Wood, Founding Partner, St. Lawrence Barristers LLP

Moderator:

Justin Safayeni, Partner, Stockwoods LLP

Oct 27 at 4:30 pm ET. Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

This is a free event and no registration is required.

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/publication-bans-vs-press-freedom-open-courts