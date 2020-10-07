Raising Resilient Children Webinar

Raising resilient children is not a destination, it’s a journey. If we can help our kids find resiliency, we know they’ll be prepared for future success in the world no matter what life throws at them. Research supports that when children are resilient, they are braver, more curious, more adaptable, and better positioned to extend their reach into the world. That’s why Scouts Canada is partnering with Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, a specialist in resiliency and navigating stress and change, to develop The Guide to Resilient Children, a free resource for families. Explore everyday tips, practices, sustainable solutions, and age-appropriate goals to developing resiliency in The Guide to Resilient Children. Oct 18 at 2 pm. Free.

