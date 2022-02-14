Desire Lines Artist Talk

Hear from our Desire Lines cohort, as they share their art creation process, and the importance of mentorship!

This virtual Artist Talk will feature the participating Desire Lines artists, a virtual walkthrough of all the exhibited artwork at various TTC stations, and a short art-making activity led by Desire Lines Artist, Nyaomi.

The evening is an intimate opportunity to learn more about the participants’ journey through this program and what mentorship looks like during these trying times.

Materials needed for art-making activity:

1) A marker or pen

2) Pencil crayons (optional)

3) 8.5×11″ paper

About the Desire Lines Program

Desire Lines is VIBE Arts’ multi-year Arts Educator Mentorship Program made possible by the RBC Foundation and Pattison Outdoor Advertising. Each year, a cohort of equity-seeking, youth artists receive employment and mentorship opportunities to lead and curate their own hands-on art experiences for children and youth.

Cohort III is dedicated to serving BIPOC identifying women. With the disproportionate effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women and the BIPOC population, VIBE identified an urgent need to support and platform BIPOC women artists. Each artist is provided with the resources to create their own original 4’x6′ artworks. These works go on to be publicly exhibited in subway stations across Toronto. As well as providing mentorship opportunities, helping artists plan programs and overseeing every step of the Desire Lines Program.

Learn more about Desire Lines at vibearts.ca/desirelines