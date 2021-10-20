Public Sharing with Atri Nundy and Celia Green

Wondering about the unique discoveries taking place during RBC Pilot Episodes at Toronto Dance Theatre? Join them for a virtual public sharing on Friday October 29 with two inspiring creators, Atri Nundy and Celia Green.

*This is a free virtual gathering; Registration is required https://tdt.tickit.ca/events/13330

Each artist will be sharing and discussing some of the material they generated during their week with the company, reflecting on their Pilot Episodes journeys and the different ideas they have unearthed in rehearsals. The TDT ensemble and program co-facilitators Tedd Robinson and Andrew Tay will join the conversation, followed by an open discussion with attendees.

ABOUT RBC PILOT EPISODES

RBC Pilot Episodes is a series of one-week residencies in which choreographers or creators have the opportunity to work with TDT’s dancers for the first time. Full details and list of participating artists can be found here: https://tdt.org/pilot-episodes