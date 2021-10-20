Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

RBC Pilot Episodes: Public Sharing with Ralph Escamillan and b solomon

Curious about what's happening in the studio during RBC Pilot Episodes at Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT)? Join them for a.

Oct 20, 2021

RBC Pilot Episodes: Public Sharing with Ralph Escamillan and b solomon

8 8 people viewed this event.

Curious about what’s happening in the studio during RBC Pilot Episodes at Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT)? Join them for a virtual public sharing on Friday October 22 with two inspiring choreographers, Ralph Escamillan and b solomon.

*This is a free virtual gathering; Registration required >> https://tdt.tickit.ca/events/13330

Each artist will be sharing and discussing some of the material they generated during their week with the company, reflecting on their Pilot Episodes journeys and the different ideas they have unearthed in rehearsals. The TDT ensemble and program co-facilitators Tedd Robinson and Andrew Tay will join the conversation, followed by an open discussion with attendees.

ABOUT RBC PILOT EPISODES
RBC Pilot Episodes is a series of one-week residencies at TDT in which choreographers or creators have the opportunity to work with TDT’s dancers for the first time. Full details and list of participating artists can be found here: https://tdt.org/pilot-episodes

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021 @ 04:00 PM
to 05:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine