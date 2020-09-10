Reading Fashion in Art by Ingrid E. Mida: Online Book Launch and Q&A

NOW MagazineAll EventsReading Fashion in Art by Ingrid E. Mida: Online Book Launch and Q&A

Join the MLC Research Centre to celebrate the release of Ingrid E. Mida’s Reading Fashion in Art, a richly illustrated, multidisciplinary study on the importance of dress and fashion in critically analyzing visual art. Besides a brief talk by the author and Q&A, the launch includes a book giveaway and remarks by: 

  • Frances Arnold, Editorial Director of Visual Arts, Bloomsbury
  • Sarah Casey, Artist and Senior Lecturer, Drawing and Installation, Lancaster University
  • Justine De Young, Assistant Professor and Chair, History of Art, State University of New York
  • Adam Levine, Assistant Curator, European Art, Art Gallery of Ontario
  • Rainer Wenrich, Professor, Art Education and Fashion Studies, Catholic University of Eichstaett-Ingolstadt

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button  to gain access to the Zoom room details.

For more information about the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University, visit mlc.ryerson.ca and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Twitter (@MLC_Research).

2020-09-17@05:00 PM to
2020-09-17@06:00 PM
 

