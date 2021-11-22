Readers' Choice 2021

Recovery Webinar: Hope and Possibilities (Speaker Series)

Nov 22, 2021

This 90-minute webinar offers a safe and welcoming space to connect with others and hear inspiring personal stories of resilience, recovery, and hope. Speakers from our Peer Talk program share their experiences with mood disorders and with supporting loved ones who have mental health challenges.

Join us for an evening of empowerment and endless possibilities! Hope & Possibilities meets Thursday, Nov 25th, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM via Zoom, the online, virtual format.

To register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19361959&appointmentType=category:Recovery%20Programs

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 25th, 2021 @ 6:30 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

