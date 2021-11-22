Recovery Webinar: Hope and Possibilities (Speaker Series)

This 90-minute webinar offers a safe and welcoming space to connect with others and hear inspiring personal stories of resilience, recovery, and hope. Speakers from our Peer Talk program share their experiences with mood disorders and with supporting loved ones who have mental health challenges.

Join us for an evening of empowerment and endless possibilities! Hope & Possibilities meets Thursday, Nov 25th, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM via Zoom, the online, virtual format.

To register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19361959&appointmentType=category:Recovery%20Programs