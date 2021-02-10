Report Launch “360º Governance: Where are the Directors in a World in Crisis?”

NOW MagazineAll EventsReport Launch “360º Governance: Where are the Directors in a World in Crisis?”

Join us for a livestream hosted by Michael Lee-Chin Family Institute for Corporate Citizenship. Bringing practical and scholarly perspectives to define what good governance in the 21st century should be. The session features the release of “360º Governance: Where are the Directors in a World in Crisis?” – a new report by Sarah Kaplan and Peter Dey. Feb 22 at 1 pm. Free to attend. Registration is required by 10 am on February 22.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/360governance

 

Date And Time

2021-02-22 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-02-22 @ 02:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Personal & Professional Development

Event Tags

