Robert Harris and Ben Macintyre on Bringing History to Life

Hot Docs exclusive livestream discussion with novelist Robert Harris, renowned for wildly popular World War Two thrillers (Fatherland, Enigma) and storyteller Ben Macintyre whose non-fiction portraits of wartime spies (Operation Mincemeat, The Spy and the Traitor). The authors discuss their common passion for history and their new books: Harris’s V2, a riveting novel set against the backdrop of the Nazi bombing of London; and Macintyre’s Agent Sonya, the true story behind the Cold War’s most daring female spy.

In conversation with Jessica Johnson, Executive Editor and Creative Director of The Walrus. Dec 6 at 3:30 pm. $7 for non-members, free for members.