ROM Connects – Elias Sime: Art, Life, and Emotions

Jun 30, 2021

Explore the global appeal of contemporary Ethiopian artist Elias Sime’s recent works with MOMA curator Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi in this illustrated talk. By looking closely at Sime’s art, Nzewi explores how his practice is anchored on Ethiopian artistic traditions and art history while negotiating the fraught category of African art and geopolitics of contemporary art. July 14 at 4 pm ET. Free. Zoom program. RSVP required.

https://www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/elias-sime-art-life-and-emotions

2021-07-14 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-07-14 @ 05:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

