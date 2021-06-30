ROM Connects – Scenes From A South Indian Court

A newly discovered group of 17th-century kalamkari hangings.

Explore an important group of South Indian textiles made in the 17th century for a South Indian ruler, possibly Tirumal Nayak of Madurai (ruled 1623-59) with senior researcher Rosemary Crill. These previously unknown, extraordinary kalamkari masterworks depict scenes from palace life, with a Hindu ruler and ladies in a palace setting and in procession with his army. This talk will place these panels in the context of other known kalamkari hangings and the elaborate decoration of the textiles and architectural settings will be discussed, as well as the probable patron and place of production.

August 18 at 1 pm ET. Free. Zoom program. RSVP required.

https://www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/scenes-from-a-south-indian-court