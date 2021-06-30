Blue Whales Revisited

ROM Curator Conversations – Join researcher Asha de Vos in conversation with ROM’s Burton Lim on new research into the blue whale populations in the Indian Ocean. Dr de Vos presented one of the most popular keynote lectures during the 2017 exhibition Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story, and will update audiences on the work she and her colleagues have been doing in recent years. July 29 at 10:30 am ET. Free. Zoom program. RSVP required.

