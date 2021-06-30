COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Blue Whales Revisited

ROM Curator Conversations – Join researcher Asha de Vos in conversation with ROM’s Burton Lim on new research into the.

Jun 30, 2021

Blue Whales Revisited

10 10 people viewed this event.

ROM Curator Conversations – Join researcher Asha de Vos in conversation with ROM’s Burton Lim on new research into the blue whale populations in the Indian Ocean. Dr de Vos presented one of the most popular keynote lectures during the 2017 exhibition Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story, and will update audiences on the work she and her colleagues have been doing in recent years. July 29 at 10:30 am ET. Free. Zoom program. RSVP required.

rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/blue-whales-revisited

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-07-29 @ 10:30 AM to
2021-07-29 @ 11:30 AM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

Share With Friends