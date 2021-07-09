ROM Curator Conversation with the Canadian Whale Institute’s Mackie Greene in conversation with Mark Engstrom and Mark Peck to discuss whale rescue and conservation centred on the Canadian East Coast. Jul 28 at 3 pm. Free. RSVP. https://www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/north-atlantic-right-whales-the-dangers-of-fishing-gear

The Institute is working alongside major research institutions to support local fisheries in the area and to protect and encourage the stewardship of whales throughout the Maritimes. Mackie joins us from Campobello Island, NB, where he leads the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, to discuss the impact of fishing gear, entanglements, and entrapments on marine mammals from the Bay of Fundy to the Gulf of St Lawrence.

Photo: North Atlantic Right Whale © Mark Bias