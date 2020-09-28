Saagajiwe presents: Senator Murray Sinclair and Dr. Clem Marshall in Conversation

This thirteen-month series is in accordance with the Mi’gmaw calendar. The time between September 7 and October 8 is called Wikumkewiku’s — which roughly translates as the calling season or the mating moon. The full mating moon will be on October 1st. On that date the talk will be between an Elder from the Indigenous community and an Elder from the Black community. We are honoured to present Senator Murray Sinclair and Dr. Clem Marshall in conversation about the coming together of African and Indigenous Peoples to end anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.