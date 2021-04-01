Algorithms of Oppression – GA:P Events Series

Rotman one-hour session in the Gender Analytics: Possibilities (GA:P) Event Series featuring Safiya Umoja Noble (Associate Professor, Department of Information Studies, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Co-Founder and Co-Director, UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry (C2i2)), in conversation with: Sarah Kaplan (Distinguished Professor and Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto) on Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism. April 28 from 4 to 5pm. Free. Advance registration –

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20200428SafiyaNobleGAP