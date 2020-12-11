NOW MagazineAll EventsAlgorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism

Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism

Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism

One hour Gender Analytics: Possibilities (GA:P) Virtual Event Series at Rotman featuring Safiya Umoja Noble, Associate Professor, Department of Information Studies, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Co-Founder and Co-Director, UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry (C2i2), in conversation with: Sarah Kaplan, Distinguished Professor and Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto on her book “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism (NYU Press, Feb. 2018). Apr 28 at 4 pm. Free. Please register in advance.

