Icelandic Canadian Club of Toronto Saga Connections event  will feature the saga of the first Icelanders who came to settle in Ontario in 1874. Kinmount: An Experiment in Settlement involved hardship, tragedy and endurance. It’s a thought-provoking story and a great place to launch the Saga Connections seminars – with the beginning of  Icelandic-Canadian roots.

Hosted by ICCT Vice President Gwen Morgan with speakers Don Gislason, author of Kinmount: An Experiment in Settlement, Guy Scott, Diane Austin and Gudrun Girgis. Dec 3 at 7:30 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saga-connections-1-kinmount-an-experiment-in-settlement-tickets-128374847625

Virtual Event

 

2020-12-03 @ 07:30 PM
2020-12-03 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

