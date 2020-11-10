Icelandic Canadian Club of Toronto Saga Connections event will feature the saga of the first Icelanders who came to settle in Ontario in 1874. Kinmount: An Experiment in Settlement involved hardship, tragedy and endurance. It’s a thought-provoking story and a great place to launch the Saga Connections seminars – with the beginning of Icelandic-Canadian roots.

Hosted by ICCT Vice President Gwen Morgan with speakers Don Gislason, author of Kinmount: An Experiment in Settlement, Guy Scott, Diane Austin and Gudrun Girgis. Dec 3 at 7:30 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saga-connections-1-kinmount-an-experiment-in-settlement-tickets-128374847625