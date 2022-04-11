Readers' Choice 2021

Saga Connections 2.5: Kathleen Kajioka

Apr 10, 2022

Saga Connections 2.5: Kathleen Kajioka

Join us Wednesday for our next Saga Connections, a conversation with musician and broadcaster Kathleen Kajioka: “The Heart of the Music” on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:30 pm EST on Zoom. Please register on the ICCT website for this free event.

Icelandic Canadian Club of Toronto is pleased to have acclaimed performance artist and radio broadcaster Kathleen Kajioka join us on Saga Connections in April. You will know Kathleen from her charming programs on Classical 96.3 FM.

Event Price - Free

Wed, Apr 13th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 08:30 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Music

