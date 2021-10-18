Halloween

Scarborough Community Against Hate Crime

Help stop hate in our community and discuss solutions to living together in peace. Join us for our interactive online.

Oct 18, 2021

Help stop hate in our community and discuss solutions to living together in peace. Join us for our interactive online 10-week workshops on hate crime and community safety every Thursday from October 14 to December 16, 5-6:30 pm.

Presented by HSDC. Heritage Skills Development Centre is a non-profit organization established in 1993, with a mission to improve the health, social, cultural, economic self-sufficiency and well-being of new immigrants, at risk children and youth, women and other marginalized individuals through integrative, empowering programs and services. For more information please visit us at: www.hsdconline.org. For any questions, email us at info@hsdconline.org or call us at (416) 345-1613.

Event Price - Free

Thu, Oct 21st, 2021 @ 05:00 PM to
Thu, Dec 16th, 2021 @ 06:30 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Community Events

