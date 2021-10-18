Scarborough Community Against Hate Crime

Help stop hate in our community and discuss solutions to living together in peace. Join us for our interactive online 10-week workshops on hate crime and community safety every Thursday from October 14 to December 16, 5-6:30 pm.

Presented by HSDC. Heritage Skills Development Centre is a non-profit organization established in 1993, with a mission to improve the health, social, cultural, economic self-sufficiency and well-being of new immigrants, at risk children and youth, women and other marginalized individuals through integrative, empowering programs and services. For more information please visit us at: www.hsdconline.org. For any questions, email us at info@hsdconline.org or call us at (416) 345-1613.