School of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Research Festival

School of Cities, University of Toronto 9-session webinar series showcasing students’ engaged research, virtual simulations, social impact and creative projects. 2:30-4pm, Oct 8. Free.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_-FQ_R3s5Q

Virtual Research Festival. Webinar Session # 5 with speakers Ivee Yiyao Wang (Upcycling Beijing – Adaptable Architecture with Alternative Concrete), Qin Wang (Global Urbanism- Understanding Urban Informality Through Urban Food Systems and Water in Lima), Catherine Lu (Creative Cities- A Multiplicity of Stories), and Conroy T. Gomes (Creative Activism: The Role of Art in Oppression and the City).