NOW MagazineAll EventsSchool of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Research Festival

School of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Research Festival

School of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Research Festival

by
166 166 people viewed this event.

School of  Cities, University of Toronto 9-session webinar series showcasing students’ engaged research, virtual simulations, social impact and creative projects. 2:30-4pm, Oct 8. Free.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_-FQ_R3s5Q

Virtual Research Festival. Webinar Session # 5 with speakers Ivee Yiyao Wang (Upcycling Beijing – Adaptable Architecture with Alternative Concrete), Qin Wang (Global Urbanism- Understanding Urban Informality Through Urban Food Systems and Water in Lima), Catherine Lu (Creative Cities- A Multiplicity of Stories), and Conroy T. Gomes (Creative Activism: The Role of Art in Oppression and the City).

 

Date And Time

2020-10-08 @ 02:30 PM to
2020-10-08 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-08
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.