School of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Research Festival

Weekly webinar series showcasing students’ engaged research, virtual simulations, social impact and creative projects.

Oct 23 from 2:30-4 pm. Free.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ztdayDvmQweLvs8-0UWQcg

Speakers:

Ntombi Nkiwane & Sophia Zekiros: ( Privatization of diagnostic laboratories in Kenya and South Africa and COVID-19 testing capacity)

Michelle Verbeek: (Urban Disaster Risk & the Covid-19 Pandemic)

Janelle Brady: (Black Mother’s Community Research Project on the Schooling and Education Experiences for Black Students)

Amira Babeiti: (Global Sustainable Foods: Farmers Market)

Special guest: Tapfuma Musewe
Global Executive MBA, PMP, MA; Founder & CEO, Eschaton Solutions Ltd

 

Date And Time

2020-10-23 @ 02:30 PM to
2020-10-23 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-23
 
 

Event Tags

