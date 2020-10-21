School of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Research Festival

Weekly webinar series showcasing students’ engaged research, virtual simulations, social impact and creative projects.

Oct 23 from 2:30-4 pm. Free.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ztdayDvmQweLvs8-0UWQcg

Speakers:

Ntombi Nkiwane & Sophia Zekiros: ( Privatization of diagnostic laboratories in Kenya and South Africa and COVID-19 testing capacity)

Michelle Verbeek: (Urban Disaster Risk & the Covid-19 Pandemic)

Janelle Brady: (Black Mother’s Community Research Project on the Schooling and Education Experiences for Black Students)

Amira Babeiti: (Global Sustainable Foods: Farmers Market)

Special guest: Tapfuma Musewe

Global Executive MBA, PMP, MA; Founder & CEO, Eschaton Solutions Ltd