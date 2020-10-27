NOW MagazineAll EventsSchool of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Virtual Research Festival & Recognition Awards

School of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Virtual Research Festival & Recognition Awards

School of Cities Urban Leadership Fellowship and Academy Virtual Research Festival & Recognition Awards

by
204 204 people viewed this event.

School of Cities, University of Toronto final webinar series 9 showcasing students’ engaged research, virtual simulations, social impact and creative project. With speakers Adam El-Masri: (Cup Collective (TO),  Soukayna Remmal (Sustainable Urbanization in Africa: Challenges and Policy Options ), Evelyn Ascencio and Conroy Gomes: (Academy Group: Urban Indigeneity/ Indigenous and Racialized Communities- Community Organizing: Leading through Change). Oct 30 from 2:15 to 3:30 pm. Free.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-10-30 @ 02:15 PM to
2020-10-30 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-30
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.