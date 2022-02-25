Hosted by the University of Toronto and featuring faculty and student panelists, this virtual roundtable discussion about Black experiences of education will cover issues raised in Professor Funké Aladejebi’s book Schooling the System: A History of Black Women Teachers. This is a historical moment when it is critical to recognize the role that Black educators have played and continue to play in institutional and pedagogical change at all levels of learning. Speakers will explore how Black Canadian educators navigated racial inequality, disrupted mainstream notions of education in Ontario and challenged Canadian nationhood more broadly. For more details, visit the event webpage.