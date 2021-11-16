Seniors Financial Wellness Day

On Wednesday November 24th at 4 PM, Heritage Skills Development Centre is hosting our bi-monthly online Senior Financial Wellness Day.

This workshop will focus on neglect and abuse in institutional settings, such as long-term care homes, prisons, hospitals, and more. Panelists from various community agencies will discuss the most concerning issues in regards to elder abuse and neglect and will answer questions from participants.

Specific topics discussed will be:

– The nature and scope of elder abuse & neglect in nursing, long-term and residential care homes

– How long-term care policy addresses and prevents elder abuse and neglect

– Initiatives governments and other institutions should implement at the community level to prevent elder abuse

– Measures and actions individuals and family members can take to protect loved ones against abuse and neglect.

Open the Zoom link below to attend:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85044955865?pwd=Vng4ellCeGticFFFbmoveTRTbVluUT09