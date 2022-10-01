Join authors Susan Herrington and Marc Treib as they discuss the making of their latest book, Serious Fun: The Landscapes of Claude Cormier, with the subject of the book himself: acclaimed landscape architect and Daniels Faculty alumnus Claude Cormier.

Covering nearly 30 years of Cormier’s practice, Serious Fun is the first book devoted exclusively to the designer’s oeuvre, which includes such well-known projects as Sugar Beach and Berczy Park in Toronto and the Lipstick Forest in Montreal’s Palais des congrès.

In the book, Cormier is described by Herrington and Treib as “one of the most brazen, and thoroughly unapologetic, landscape architects in North America.” It’s a fitting description. Few other landscape architects have incorporated pink fibreglass umbrellas, water-spouting canines and giant half-grapefruits into their work.

This event, which promises rare public insights by one of the continent’s most engaging placemakers, will be moderated by Elyse Shelley, Director of the Daniels Faculty’s Master of Landscape Architecture program.

For more information, visit the Daniels Faculty website: https://www.daniels.utoronto.ca/events/1665095400/serious-fun-landscapes-claude-cormier