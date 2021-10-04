The Light Streamed Beneath It: A Memoir of Grief and Celebration is the much-anticipated new book from celebrated Canadian writer and performer Shawn Hitchins, author of the hilarious A Brief History of Oversharing (ECW Press) and his one-man show, Ginger Nation.

In this deeply poignant memoir that combines sober self-portrait with tender elegy, The Light Streamed Beneath It explores the messiness of being alive after Shawn loses two great loves to sudden death a mere five months apart. The author weaves a heartbreaking yet hopeful tale full of tenacious spirit, humor, kindness, and grit through life’s most unforgiving challenges.

Shawn appears in conversation with beloved Canadian designer and TV personality Tommy Smythe to discuss his work, upcoming projects, and the resilience of life after death. An audience Q&A session will follow. 7 pm. Free.

This event is part of TPL’s ongoing Pride series. For events, reading lists, videos and more, check out tpl.ca/pride.

Register at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/shawnhitchins