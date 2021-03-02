NOW MagazineAll Events#SheEarnedIt: An International Women’s Day Conversation

A conversation presented by FASHION x TikTok on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.  We will celebrate International Women’s Day with a panel of inspiring TikTok creators and entrepreneurs.

Listen in on an exclusive conversation with host Jennifer Berry, FASHION’s digital director, and these Canadian small business owners talk about what it means to be a woman entrepreneur in 2021 and how the pandemic has changed things for each of them.

  • Sana Saleh, Lala Hijabs
  • Monica Abramov and Anastassia Boguslavskaya, Lunata Beauty
  • Liz Bertorelli, Passionfruit
  • Eden Hagos, BLACK FOODIE

RSVP at https://fashionmagazine.com/culture/news/fashion-x-tiktok-international-womens-day-conversation/

 

Date And Time

2021-03-04 @ 06:30 PM to
2021-03-04 @ 07:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

