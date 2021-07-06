One-hour livestream featuring Sheera Frenkel, Cybersecurity Correspondent, New York Times; co-Author and Cecilia Kang, National Technology Correspondent, New York Times; co-Author, in conversation with Dimitry Anastakis, L.R. Wilson/R.J. Currie Chair in Canadian Business History, Department of History, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto on “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination”. Sept 14, 5-6 pm. $37 (includes livestream link and hardcover copy of book which will be shipped to customers after the session). Pre-register.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210914UglyTruth