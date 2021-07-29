Shusenjo: Screening & Discussion

On Saturday, August 14 at 8:30 pm EDT (UTC -4), Japanese Canadians for Social Justice (JCSJ) will be hosting film director Miki Dezaki from Japan in a discussion about his documentary, Shusenjo. The film examines the issue of the “Comfort Women” – women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan during WWII.

In preparation for the talk, we invite you to view the 2-hour documentary. Please note that those with a public library card should be able to view the film free of charge on Kanopy: https://bit.ly/3hN85aD (For those without a library card, some libraries offer online signup for “electronic access” which gives you instant access to Kanopy.) For those unable to use Kanopy, JCSJ is making this film available to a limited number of viewers on August 13 (the day before the live discussion).

We do urge viewers to try Kanopy first, but otherwise you can register to view the film free of charge, at any time on August 13, using this Eventbrite page: https://bit.ly/3rgFZYe Join the talk at 8:30 pm EDT (UTC -4), August 14, over Zoom: https://bit.ly/3zcqpzw Please email questions to jcforsocialjustice@gmail.com.

The panel will feature Jin Choi (who completed her Master’s degree focusing on the Comfort Women), Mina Watanabe (Women’s Active Museum on War & Peace), Soon-Jin Chung (Asian Council at University of Toronto Knox College), and Sharon Cabusao Silva (Lila Pilipina). They will discuss the importance of historical truth and building international solidarity.