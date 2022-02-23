Silencing Kashmir – The state of press freedom in the world’s most militarized zone

CFE Virtual Forum Series: #1 in CFE Series: Threats to Press Freedom

In Kashmir, press freedom has virtually disappeared. Journalists in Kashmir face threats, arrests, constant surveillance, criminal cases under terror laws, regular harassment by state authorities, and murder. After the world’s longest ever communications blackout following the political changes made to the state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the state of press freedom has dramatically worsened. The new Government media policy of 2020 leaves no journalist in Kashmir safe. What does this mean for the public and for journalists? What can be done?

Co-sponsored by Canadian Association of Journalists, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, Kashmir Scholars Consultative and Action Network, PEN Canada, World Press Freedom Canada

Panelists

Anuradha Bhasin, Editor, Kashmir Times

Aakash Hassan, Freelance Journalist, former Kashmir correspondent at Network 18, reports for The Guardian, South China Morning Post, Al Jazeera, & The Intercept

Kunal Majumder, India Correspondent of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

Geeta Seshu, Journalist, former principal correspondent of ‘The Indian Express, Founder of the Free Speech Collective

Moderator: Julian Sher, award-winning Investigative Journalist and Author, former Senior Producer of CBC’s the fifth estate

Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/99993018972

This is a free event and no registration is required.

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/silencing-kashmir—-state-press-freedom-world’s-most-militarized-zone