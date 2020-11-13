NOW MagazineAll EventsSmart Cities in Canada: Digital Dreams, Corporate Designs

Smart Cities in Canada: Digital Dreams, Corporate Designs

Book launch and virtual panel discussion. Smart Cities projects use surveillance, big data processing, and interactive technologies to reshape urban life. Iqaluit, Edmonton, Guelph, Montreal, Toronto and other Canadian communities are all grappling with how to use these technologies. Join contributors to the just released Smart Cities in Canada: Digital Dreams, Corporate Designs as they explore what’s at stake. Panelists: Alexandra Flynn, Blayne Haggart, Jennifer Raso, Mariana Valverde. Moderator: James L. Turk. Nov 24 at 4 pm. Free.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/smart-cities-canada-digital-dreams-corporate-designs#

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-11-24 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-11-24 @ 05:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books
 

2020-11-24

Virtual Event

