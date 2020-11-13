Book launch and virtual panel discussion. Smart Cities projects use surveillance, big data processing, and interactive technologies to reshape urban life. Iqaluit, Edmonton, Guelph, Montreal, Toronto and other Canadian communities are all grappling with how to use these technologies. Join contributors to the just released Smart Cities in Canada: Digital Dreams, Corporate Designs as they explore what’s at stake. Panelists: Alexandra Flynn, Blayne Haggart, Jennifer Raso, Mariana Valverde. Moderator: James L. Turk. Nov 24 at 4 pm. Free.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/smart-cities-canada-digital-dreams-corporate-designs#