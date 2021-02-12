NOW MagazineAll EventsSolved: How the World’s Great Cities are Fixing the Climate Crisis

Join ULI Toronto to celebrate the launch of David Miller’s Solved: How the World’s Great Cities are Fixing the Climate Crisis. A timely book, Solved contributes to the case for local governments to be at the forefront of the global climate crisis challenge, and indeed showcases how so many cities already are. As former Mayor of Toronto and Chair of the C40 Cities Climate Change Group, David Miller demonstrates with Solved, both his experience as a municipal decision-maker and his vast global network of civic officials.

This webinar will see David present highlights from the book, followed by an expert panel of civic officials who are leading climate crisis initiatives across North America, including New York City, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Houston. Feb 19 at noon.

Moderator: Nancy Sarnoff (former Houston Chronicle Real Estate Reporter & Co-founder, Looped In Podcast).

Speakers: Lara Cottingham (Chief of Staff & Chief Sustainability Officer, City of Houston), Grant Ervin (Chief Resilience Officer & Assistant Director, Dept of City Planning, City of Pittsburgh), Lauren Faber O’Connor (Chief Sustainability Officer, City of Los Angeles), and Lolita Jackson (Special Advisor, Climate Policy & Programs, New York City Mayor’s Office).

2021-02-19 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-02-19 @ 01:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Virtual Event

Virtual Event

