Five speakers will share their personal stories of meeting a challenge in their lives and how they overcame it. With Aimee Talbot, Sipho Ibeakanna, Kristie Anne Mah, Melanie Sibbitt and Madelyn Webb. March 30 at 7 pm. $12.50. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/spoken-lives-online-5-women-share-their-stories-tuesday-march-30th-tickets-136718409443

The Easy Way? Aimee Talbot

I never wanted to embarrass my girls by being the fat mom. I will share my experience with my body, gastric bypass, the journey of losing 175 pounds and the continuing daily struggle with being healthy and raising girls in this body conscious world.

The Niesh Hair Scarf Legacy – Sipho Ibeakanna

I will talk about the legacy of my beloved granddaughter Niesha. I’ll share our journey as a family from the day she was diagnosed with a rare terminal cancer to when we developed a hair scarf wig that she could wear.

Divine Rain Motivation – Kristie Anne Mah

Sometimes it takes a life altering event to change the way we view reality and realize what we are truly capable of accomplishing. For us, it was my husband’s diagnosis of Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. He is a survivor and we have so much hope to share with the world!

Staying Positive in the Face of Uncertainty – Melanie Sibbitt

I’ll share my experience of being in quarantine on the Grand Princess as well as my adventure back to Canada, when they stepped up to get all Canadians home on a cargo plane. It was a once in a lifetime adventure and being in lockdown on an army base was an experience I’ll never forget. My greatest moment was seeing my sister, in tears, waiting for me on the dock near my floating home in Victoria after 4 weeks and a life changing adventure. There are so many ways a person can react to this type of challenge. I chose to be positive.

Gifts in Grieving – Madelyn Webb

In 2017, I lost my best friend of 55 years under difficult circumstances. My talk is about the unusual path I chose to deal with my grief. I hope my experience may help others come, as I did, finally, to accept my loss.

Join the Night Cap Chat following the event. There will be a link in your ticket, and we will also post it in the chat at the end of the event.