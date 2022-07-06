Standing up for student solidarity with Palestine featuring Roger Waters

- News
Join a free webinar discussion with Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters about Palestine solidarity on Canadian campuses and the importance of supporting the Palestinian struggle. On the eve of his performance at Montreal’s Bell Centre, the rock legend will be supporting McGill students who’ve faced a litany of attacks for successfully advancing Palestinian solidarity.
July 14 at 3 pm. Register at: https://bit.ly/3nKrlrk
Event Price - Free