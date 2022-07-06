Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 6, 2022

Standing up for student solidarity with Palestine featuring Roger Waters

14 14 people viewed this event.

Join a free webinar discussion with Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters about Palestine solidarity on Canadian campuses and the importance of supporting the Palestinian struggle. On the eve of his performance at Montreal’s Bell Centre, the rock legend will be supporting McGill students who’ve faced a litany of attacks for successfully advancing Palestinian solidarity.

July 14 at 3 pm. Register at: https://bit.ly/3nKrlrk

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Thu, Jul 14th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

