Kristyn Dunnion – Stoop City Virtual Book Launch

Kristyn will be joined for the event by Paige Cooper, Sybil Lamb, and Shannon Quinn. Biblioasis is partnering with Bakka-Phoenix Books as the co-host. Reading, discussion, and even book bingo.
Event will be streamed live on Facebook. The video link will be shared closer to the event date. 7 pm. 

STOOP CITY:
Welcome to Stoop City, where your neighbours include a condo-destroying cat, a teen queen beset by Catholic guilt, and an emergency clinic staffed entirely by lovelorn skeptics. From the lovelorn Mary Louise, who struggles with butch bachelorhood, to rural teens finding—and found by—adult sexualities, to Grimm’s “The Golden Goose” rendered as a jazz dance spectacle, Kristyn Dunnion’s freewheeling collection fosters a radical revisioning of community. 

 

 

