Please join us for this evening of vibrant storytelling through film and by the Kilimanjaro team.

You are invited to join us on Wednesday, November 24, 8 pm EST (5 pm PST) for Stories from Kilimanjaro Virtual Gala highlighting Thrive’s recent work and the successful in-person summit of Mt.Kilimanjaro! Come hear the climbers’ stories and see film footage from the mountain.

It’s a free event but you do need to register using the link.