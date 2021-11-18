Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 18, 2021

Please join us for this evening of vibrant storytelling through film and by the Kilimanjaro team.

You are invited to join us on Wednesday, November 24, 8 pm EST (5 pm PST) for Stories from Kilimanjaro Virtual Gala highlighting Thrive’s recent work and the successful in-person summit of Mt.Kilimanjaro! Come hear the climbers’ stories and see film footage from the mountain.

It’s a free event but you do need to register using the link.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 24th, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

