New Leaf Foundation and special guests present a series of conversations unpacking systemic oppression and its impact on young people. With a focus on racism, we will explore how we can play our part to shift the structures of power that cause harm. As we step into fall, we invite everyone to resist compassion fatigue and re-centre your commitment to community, youth, and activism.

Our second live event will be Stuck in Detention: Youth & the School to Prison Pipeline. Panelists will discuss the disciplinary measures in schools that disproportionately target racialized youth and alternatives to punishments that isolate and criminalize children and teens. This conversation is for parents, youth, educators, youth workers and all community members wanting to better understand the toll that racism and systems of power have on youth and communities in order to advocate for and participate in creating necessary change. A 90-minute panel discussion followed by 30-minute Q&A. Nov 24 at 7 pm. Suggested $25, minimum $5, free for Black and Indigenous people.

https://newleaffoundation.com/product/stuck-in-detention-youth-school-to-prison-pipeline/

Please choose a price that best reflects your ability to pay for this event based on your individual circumstances. Proceeds, after paying the panelists and moderator, will support New Leaf Foundation’s programs.