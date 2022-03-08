Sunday Scene with Ange Loft

We invite you to join us on 20 March at 2 PM for a Sunday Scene conversation with artist Ange Loft, in which she will be discussing Sasha Huber’s YOU NAME IT exhibition.

Ange Loft is an interdisciplinary performing artist and initiator from Kahnawà:ke Kanien’kehá:ka Territory, working in Tsi Tkarón:to. She is an ardent collaborator, consultant, and facilitator working in arts-based research, wearable sculpture, theatrical co-creation and Haudenosaunee history. In this Sunday Scene, she will be discussing her own practice as well as talking about Sasha Huber’s exhibition at The Power Plant YOU NAME IT.