Sunday Scene with Ange Loft

We invite you to join us on 20 March at 2 PM for a Sunday Scene conversation with artist Ange Loft, in which she will be discussing Sasha Huber’s YOU NAME IT exhibition.
Ange Loft is an interdisciplinary performing artist and initiator from Kahnawà:ke Kanien’kehá:ka Territory, working in Tsi Tkarón:to. She is an ardent collaborator, consultant, and facilitator working in arts-based research, wearable sculpture, theatrical co-creation and Haudenosaunee history. In this Sunday Scene, she will be discussing her own practice as well as talking about Sasha Huber’s exhibition at The Power Plant YOU NAME IT.
Location Address - 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Event Price - FREE
