Whistleblower: My Unlikely Journey to Silicon Valley and Speaking Out Against Injustice

Rotman Events one hour livestream featuring Susan Fowler, writer and former Technology Op-Ed Editor, author in conversation with Phanikiran Radhakrishnan, Associate Professor, Teaching Stream, University of Toronto Scarborough, Department of Management. Registrants will receive a copy of Whistleblower in the mail after the event. Feb 18 at 5 pm. $24.

2021-02-18 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-02-18 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

